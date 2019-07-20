|
SIMS Steven Leslie Passed away peacefully at Sunshine Hospital on Monday 15th July 2019 aged 52 years. Loved son of May Sims (nee Tozer) and Ron Sims. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Gary and Sharon. Father of Norman Hocking and Violet Sims. Loved uncle of Elana and Jackie.
A Service Celebrating Steven's life will be held at the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road, Wagga Wagga on Friday 26th July 2019 commencing at 10am. The cortege will then proceed to the adjoining Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 20, 2019