John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Sumako (June) PROWSE


1926 - 2019
Sumako (June) PROWSE Notice
PROWSE Sumako (June) 2.5.1926 - 18.8.2019

Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga on Sunday 18th August 2019. Dearly beloved and devoted wife of Lawrence ('Laurie' - dec'd). Daughter of Shigeru and Iimayo Dairiki (both dec'd). Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty of all her family in Japan. Loved sister-in-law of Terrence (dec'd) and Sherryl, Geoffrey and Maureen, Allan and Cheryl, and their families. Special friend of Shirley Edmondstone and Helen Roesler.



A Service to Celebrate June's life will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel on Friday 23rd August 2019 commencing at 11.30am. The cortege will then proceed to the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 21, 2019
