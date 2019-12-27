|
MCINERNEY (nee Michael) Susan Leanne (Leanne) Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday 21st December 2019, after a long illness at The Forrest Centre Hospice, Wagga Wagga. Adored Mum of her two children Kale and Kree Cooper and devoted Nan to Oscar. Daughter of Stan Michael (dec'd) and Fay Dallinger. Loved by her sisters and brother-in-laws of Andrea and Phil Willcox, Kaylene and Brad Blackburn and their families. Aged 58 years
'A life well Lived, Now at Peace'
A Memorial Service for Leanne will be held in the Karinya Room, Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue Wagga Wagga on Monday 30th December 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019