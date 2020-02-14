|
|
WEBB (Nee Fox) Susanne Joy Of Junee, passed away on Tuesday 11th February 2020. Beloved wife of David and dearly loved mother of Michael and Krista. Adored Nan of Chloe. Sue will be dearly missed by her loving extended family
Aged 74 years
AT Rest
The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Susanne Joy Webb are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Tuesday 18th February 2020. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Wagga Wagga Creamatorum Chapel, Brunskill Road Wagga Wagga, commencing at 11.30 am. Cremation to folllow.
Light refreshments will be provided at the Junee Ex-Services Club after the conclusion of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Junee Can Assist would be appreciated and can be left at the service.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2020