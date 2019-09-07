|
BLAKE Sybil Margaret Of Tumbarumba, passed away peacefully at Tumbarumba Nursing Home on Wednesday, 28th August 2019. Loved wife of Jim (dec'd). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Anthony, Lorraine, Sue, Michael, Paul, John, Anne-Marie and Mary (dec'd) and their partners. Cherished by her grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Aged 84 years.
A Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Sybil Blake will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, Murray Street, Tumbarumba on Friday, 13th September 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. The Cortege will then proceed to the Tumbarumba Lawn Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Tumbarumba. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
~Rest In Peace ~
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 7, 2019