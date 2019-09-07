Home

Sybil Margaret BLAKE


1935 - 2019
Sybil Margaret BLAKE Notice
BLAKE Sybil Margaret Of Tumbarumba, passed away peacefully at Tumbarumba Nursing Home on Wednesday, 28th August 2019. Loved wife of Jim (dec'd). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Anthony, Lorraine, Sue, Michael, Paul, John, Anne-Marie and Mary (dec'd) and their partners. Cherished by her grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Aged 84 years.



A Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Sybil Blake will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, Murray Street, Tumbarumba on Friday, 13th September 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. The Cortege will then proceed to the Tumbarumba Lawn Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Tumbarumba. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.





~Rest In Peace ~



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 7, 2019
