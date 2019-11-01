|
|
ALLAMBY (Nee Hancock) Sylvia Veronica Of Junee. Beloved wife of the late Pat Allamby. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Maree and Anthony Archer, Trevor and Maree, Carmel and Allan Wishart. Predeceased by her siblings Val, Daphne, Frank, Kevin and Alan. Adored Nanna Sylv of her 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Dearly loved Aunt of her many nieces and nephews.
Aged 89 years
Rest in Peace
The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Sylvia Veronica Allamby are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Monday 4th November 2019. The cortege will leave for the Junee Lawn Cemetery after a Requiem Mass in St Joseph's Catholic Church Junee commencing at 11.00am.
In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Sylvia please consider a donation to Cooinda Court Hostel for the Aged. Donations can be left at the church.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 1, 2019