|
|
ALLAMBY (Nee Hancock) Sylvia Veronica The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Sylvia Veronica Allamby are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Monday 4th November 2019. The cortege will leave for the Junee Lawn Cemetery after a Requiem Mass in St Joseph's Catholic Church Junee commencing at 11.00am.
In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Sylvia please consider a donation to Cooinda Court Hostel for the Aged. Donations can be left at the church.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 2, 2019