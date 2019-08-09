Home

Tamara Christine EASTON


1990 - 2018
Tamara Christine EASTON In Memoriam
EASTON Tamara 12/11/1990 - 9/8/2018 There are no words to express how much you meant to us. There is a big whole in our hearts that will never be repaired. A year ago today our world stopped turning, our best friend, daughter, sister, aunty and our beautiful ray of sunshine. Infinity never ends, and neither does our heartache. Always on our minds, and forever in our hearts. Missing you every second minute and hour of every single day. Breathe easy our beautiful soldier. Love always, Mum, Dad, Nathan, Helena & Jamie "Sadly missed"
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 9, 2019
