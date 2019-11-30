Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
View Map
Service
Following Services
Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery
Brunskill Road
Lake Albert
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tara DICKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tara Joan DICKSON


1981 - 2019
Add a Memory
Tara Joan DICKSON Notice
DICKSON Tara Joan Passed away at home on Tuesday, 5th November 2019. Loving mother of Tristan, Reuben, Shawn, Clayton, Carl and Iesha. Treasured sister, aunty and niece to many. Aged 38 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A Service to Celebrate Tara Dickson's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 6th December 2019. Following the service commencing at 2:00pm the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -