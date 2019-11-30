|
|
DICKSON Tara Joan Passed away at home on Tuesday, 5th November 2019. Loving mother of Tristan, Reuben, Shawn, Clayton, Carl and Iesha. Treasured sister, aunty and niece to many. Aged 38 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Service to Celebrate Tara Dickson's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 6th December 2019. Following the service commencing at 2:00pm the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 30, 2019