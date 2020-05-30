Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maurice R Moroney & Co Funeral Directors
12 Belmore Street
Junee, New South Wales 2663
02 6924 3068
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence KENNEDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence James KENNEDY

Add a Memory
Terence James KENNEDY Notice
KENNEDY Terence James Of Junee, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 17th May 2020. Beloved husband of Jeanne Kennedy and dearly loved father and father in law of Joshua and Hannah, Damien and Ali. Adored grandfather of Aria, Theodore, and Rose.



Aged 65 years

Rest in Peace



'A true gentleman of faith,

who served his God, his family, his friends

and his students well'.





Prayers for the Repose of the Soul

will be offered on Tuesday June 2nd 2020

commencing at 1.00pm.

The Service can be viewed livestream

using the following link:

https://waggafunerals.com.au/TerrenceKennedy



To have your condolences recorded to the family memorial book please call us at Maurice R Moroney & Co 69243068 or email to [email protected]



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -