Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Wesley Uniting Church
Johnston Street
Wagga Wagga
Thelma Elaine BAKER


1926 - 2019
Thelma Elaine BAKER Notice
BAKER (nee Wood) Thelma Elaine 'Elaine'

Passed away peacefully at Gumleigh Gardens Hostel, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 25th November 2019. Loving mother of Graeme Baker and Robyn Draper. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Aged 93 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Elaine Baker will be held in the Wesley Uniting Church, Johnston Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 6th December 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of Christian Blind Mission (CBA) will be accepted at the Church.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 30, 2019
