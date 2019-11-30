|
|
BAKER (nee Wood) Thelma Elaine 'Elaine'
Passed away peacefully at Gumleigh Gardens Hostel, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 25th November 2019. Loving mother of Graeme Baker and Robyn Draper. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Aged 93 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Elaine Baker will be held in the Wesley Uniting Church, Johnston Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 6th December 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of Christian Blind Mission (CBA) will be accepted at the Church.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 30, 2019