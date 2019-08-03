Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma GOODE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Jean ('Tot') GOODE


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Thelma Jean ('Tot') GOODE Notice
GOODE Thelma Jean ('Tot') Passed away at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Friday 2nd August 2019, of 'Golfview' The Rock. Dearly loved wife of Des (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Margaret, Keith, Jennifer (deceased); and Louise and Stan. A loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Aged 91 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held on Friday 9th August 2019 in The Rock Monumental Cemetery commencing at 1.30pm at the Graveside. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.