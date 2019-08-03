|
GOODE Thelma Jean ('Tot') Passed away at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Friday 2nd August 2019, of 'Golfview' The Rock. Dearly loved wife of Des (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Margaret, Keith, Jennifer (deceased); and Louise and Stan. A loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Aged 91 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held on Friday 9th August 2019 in The Rock Monumental Cemetery commencing at 1.30pm at the Graveside. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 3, 2019