Thelma May HAMILTON

Thelma May HAMILTON Notice
HAMILTON (Nee Forge) Thelma May

Of Junee, passed away peacefully on 1st May 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leslie David (Bruce) Hamilton. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Jill, Sue and Merv and Ian (Dec'd). Cherished grandmother of Rhys, Jeremy (Dec'd) and Stuart.



Aged 90 years

At peace at last after a long and active life



A private funeral service for Thelma was held on Tuesday 5th May 2020. Please remember and celebrate Thelma's life in a joyful way.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 7, 2020
