HILLIER (nee Patten) Thersa Amelia 9th June 1917 - 23rd September 2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Southern Cross Care Retirement Village, Cootamundra. Late of Tallimba and Wagga Wagga. Beloved wife of Jack (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Neville (dec'd) & Doreen, Yvonne & Ron Judd, Marleen & Mervyn Murchie, Terry & Edna, Barry & Jan (dec'd), Gavin (dec'd) & Marilyn, Donald & Jenny and Janette & John Day (dec'd). Cherished grandma of her 23 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and 23 great-great-grandchildren. Aged 102 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. 'Reunited with her beloved Jack' A Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for Thersa's life will be held at St. John's Anglican Church, Church Street Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, 1st October 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of Southern Cross Care Retirement Village, Cootamundra will be accepted at the church.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019