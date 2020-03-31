|
|
ANTHONY,
Thomas (Tom)
Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, 27 March, 2020. Late of Mimosa Street, Coolamon and formerly Carrickfergus, Ireland. Loving father and father in law of Peter & Jill, Rhonda (dec) & Phil, Heather & Glenn. Cherished Poppy of Tiana, Anthony, Louise, Simone, Rachel and David. Adored great Pop of Sebastian, Metallica, Arabella, Xavier, Taj, Wylde, Bryden, Odin, Jameson and Dulcie. Beloved son of Crawford & Martha Anthony (both dec). Much loved brother of Crawford (IRE), Noel (dec), Matthew and Brian. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews.
Aged 83 Years
All relatives and friends are respectfully informed that given the current restrictions on gatherings, and with the health and welfare of family and friends in mind, it has been decided to hold a private funeral for Tommy.
AN IRISH BLESSING
May the road rise to meet you
May the wind be always at your back
May the sun shine warm upon your face
May the rains fall soft upon your fields
And until we meet again
May God hold you in the palm of his hand
May He Rest in Peace
Les Watkins Funerals
Leeton
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 31, 2020