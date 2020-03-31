Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas ANTHONY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas (Tom) ANTHONY

Add a Memory
Thomas (Tom) ANTHONY Notice
ANTHONY,

Thomas (Tom)

Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, 27 March, 2020. Late of Mimosa Street, Coolamon and formerly Carrickfergus, Ireland. Loving father and father in law of Peter & Jill, Rhonda (dec) & Phil, Heather & Glenn. Cherished Poppy of Tiana, Anthony, Louise, Simone, Rachel and David. Adored great Pop of Sebastian, Metallica, Arabella, Xavier, Taj, Wylde, Bryden, Odin, Jameson and Dulcie. Beloved son of Crawford & Martha Anthony (both dec). Much loved brother of Crawford (IRE), Noel (dec), Matthew and Brian. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews.

Aged 83 Years

All relatives and friends are respectfully informed that given the current restrictions on gatherings, and with the health and welfare of family and friends in mind, it has been decided to hold a private funeral for Tommy.

AN IRISH BLESSING

May the road rise to meet you

May the wind be always at your back

May the sun shine warm upon your face

May the rains fall soft upon your fields

And until we meet again

May God hold you in the palm of his hand

May He Rest in Peace

Les Watkins Funerals

Leeton
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -