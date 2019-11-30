Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas EDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas EDSON

Add a Memory
Thomas EDSON Notice
EDSON Thomas Passed away peacefully at the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Wednesday, 27th November 2019. Beloved husband of Marie. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen & Lee, Mark (dec'd), Rhonda, Brett, Leigh, Shayne & Angelique. Treasured grandfather & great-grandfather of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aged 95 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Resting in Jehovah's memory. Details of the Memorial Service to be advised.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -