EDSON Thomas Passed away peacefully at the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Wednesday, 27th November 2019. Beloved husband of Marie. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen & Lee, Mark (dec'd), Rhonda, Brett, Leigh, Shayne & Angelique. Treasured grandfather & great-grandfather of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aged 95 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Resting in Jehovah's memory. Details of the Memorial Service to be advised.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 30, 2019