|
|
BERRIGAN Thomas Hubert Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, 4th November 2019. Beloved husband of Helen (dec'd). Loving father of Anthony, Louis, Michelle, Basil and Maryann. Cherished Pa of his 14 grandchildren (1 deceased) and his 12 great-grandchildren. Aged 85 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
'Reunited with his beloved wife Helen'
A Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Thomas Hubert Berrigan will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 11th November 2019. Following the service commencing at 10:30am the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019