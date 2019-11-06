Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas BERRIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Hubert BERRIGAN


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Thomas Hubert BERRIGAN Notice
BERRIGAN Thomas Hubert Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, 4th November 2019. Beloved husband of Helen (dec'd). Loving father of Anthony, Louis, Michelle, Basil and Maryann. Cherished Pa of his 14 grandchildren (1 deceased) and his 12 great-grandchildren. Aged 85 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



'Reunited with his beloved wife Helen'



A Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Thomas Hubert Berrigan will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 11th November 2019. Following the service commencing at 10:30am the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -