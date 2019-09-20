Home

Maurice R Moroney & Co Funeral Directors
12 Belmore Street
Junee, New South Wales 2663
02 6924 3068
Thomas SKEERS

Thomas SKEERS Notice
SKEERS Thomas Of Coolamon, passed away peacefully on Monday 16th September 2019. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father and father in law of Kim and Jimmy, Gary and Marianne, Brett and Annie, Sean and Tania, Matthew and Alice. Loving Step Father to Gavin and Jan and Adam. Adored Grandfather of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Aged 83 years

At Rest



The relatives and friends of the late Mr Thomas Skeers are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Tuesday 24th September 2019. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in St Andrew Anglican Church Coolamon commencing at 11.00am. Private cremation to follow.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 20, 2019
