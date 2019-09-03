Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tim REED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tim Harold REED


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Tim Harold REED Notice
REED Tim Harold Passed at Calvary Hospital on the 30th August 2019. Beloved husband of Jacqui. Loving father of David and Brett and Rhianna. Loved brother of Robert, John (dec), Peter and Heather Son of Don and Betty (both dec.)



Aged 56

Resting Peacefully Driving Trains



The relatives and friends of the late Mr Tim Reed are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Saturday 7th September 2019 at Old Junee Cemetery a Service of Celebration commencing at 11.00am



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tim's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.