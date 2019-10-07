Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tove KROGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tove Krabbe KROGH

Add a Memory
Tove Krabbe KROGH Notice
KROGH Tove Krabbe Formerly of Junee. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 2nd October 2019. Beloved wife of the late Georg Krogh. Dearly loved mother of her seven sons and two daughters. Loving Grandmother to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Aged 89 years

Rest in Peace



The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Tove Krogh are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Friday 11th October 2019. The cortege will leave for the Junee Lawn Cemetery after a Requiem Mass in St Joseph's Catholic Church Junee commencing at 11.00 am.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tove's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.