|
|
KROGH Tove Krabbe Formerly of Junee. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 2nd October 2019. Beloved wife of the late Georg Krogh. Dearly loved mother of her seven sons and two daughters. Loving Grandmother to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Aged 89 years
Rest in Peace
The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Tove Krogh are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Friday 11th October 2019. The cortege will leave for the Junee Lawn Cemetery after a Requiem Mass in St Joseph's Catholic Church Junee commencing at 11.00 am.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 7, 2019