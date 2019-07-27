|
KERSHAW Tracey Louise Passed away suddenly, surrounded by her loving family in Wagga Wagga on Thursday, 18th July 2019. Loving mother of Cynthia and Benjamin Siemsen. Dearly loved nan of Montanna-Lee, Addison, Rider-James and Brax. Close friend of Desmond. Loved sister of Reg. Aged 48 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Tracey Kershaw will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday, 31st July 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 27, 2019