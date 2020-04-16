|
|
RADNEDGE Trevor Frederick Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 13th April 2020. Deeply loved husband of Erika. Adored father and father-in-law of Bradley and Zoe, Niquile and Garryn. Treasured poppy of Kaiden, Tyson, River and Luna. Much loved son of Tom (dec'd) and Elaine (dec'd). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Mark and Glenda, Darrell (dec'd) and Margaret, Craig and Helen and Debbie and Brad. Aged 60 years. "Forever in our hearts". A Service to Celebrate Trevor & life will be held on Friday 17th April 2020 at 10am. To join into a live-stream please use the following link: www.thestreamingguys.com.au/production/trevor-radnedge/ To have your condolences recorded in the family Memorial Book, please call us on 69254444 or email [email protected]
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 16, 2020