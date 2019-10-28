Home

Ursula May BARTON


1930 - 2019
Ursula May BARTON Notice
BARTON Ursula May 8th January 1930 - 26th October 2019



Passed away peacefully at Calvary Palliative Care on Saturday 26th October 2018. Dearly loved wife of Kenneth (dec'd), loving mother and mother-in-law of Gayle Caragh, Marianne Haslam, Marguerite and Graeme Bell. Loved Nanna to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul will be held on Wednesday 30th October 2019 in St Michael's Cathedral, Wagga Wagga commencing at 1.45pm. Following Payers after Mass the cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 28, 2019
