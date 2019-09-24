|
CARROLL (nee Crouch) Valda Mary Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Coolamon Ganmain MPS on Friday, 20th September 2019. Loving wife of Joe (dec'd). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Marie Ann & Bill Ferguson, Danny & Kate, Bunny & Anne, Bobby & Cynthia, Michael & Carmel, Colleen Garrett, Shane & Chris, Jo-Anne Carroll & Grahame (dec'd), Gerard (dec'd) & Leanne and Trish (dec'd). Adored granny and nan of her 30 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the Crouch & Carroll families and loving aunt of her many nieces and nephews. Aged 90 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Valda Carroll will be held in St Brendan's Catholic Church, Langham Street, Ganmain on Thursday, 26th September 2019. Following the service commencing at 11:00am the funeral cortege will proceed to the Ganmain Lawn Cemetery, Grave Street. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of the Coolamon Ganmain Hospital Auxiliary will be accepted at the Church.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019