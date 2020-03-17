|
|
LYONS, Veronica Margaret (Von) Passed away peacefully on Saturday 14th March 2020. Late of Carramar Nursing Home and formerly of Brobenah Road, Leeton. Beloved wife of Des. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Anne & Mark, Peter (dec'd), Patrick & Jan, Terry & Stephanie, Helen & Matthew Houghton, and Catherine & Peter. Cherished and adored grandma, great grandma and sister. Aged 83 years 'Resting peacefully in Gods care' Relatives and friends are respectfully informed Von's funeral will take place on Friday 20th March 2020. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Joseph's Catholic Church Leeton after a Requiem Mass commencing at 11am for interment in the Leeton Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted at the service on behalf of 'MND Australia'. *Due to the current health situation in Australia, the family understands if you are unable to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2020