Smith and Rinkin
57 Murray Street
Cootamundra, New South Wales 2590
02 69421028
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
1:30 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Cootamundra
veronica may BLAIR

veronica may BLAIR Notice
VERONICA MAY BLAIR Passed away 26th January 2020. Beloved Wife of Jack (dec). Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Marg & Geoff, Bly & Don. Devoted Grandmother of Linda, Amy, Rod and Kain. Cherished Great Grandmother of Jack, Sam, Nahli, Louie and Adeline. Aged 94 years. Family and friends of Vera are warmly invited to attend a Funeral Prayer service of thanksgiving, celebrating her life to be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cootamundra on Wednesday 5th February 2020, commencing at 1.30pm. Following the service the cortege will leave for the Cootamundra Lawn Cemetery. SMITH & RINKIN (FDA of NSW) Accredited Funeral Directors (Bruce Smith JP Manager) 57 Murray Street, Cootamundra Ph: 02 6942 1028
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
