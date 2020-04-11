|
|
MATTHEWS (nee Quade) Veronica May 'Ronnie'
Passed away at home on Sunday, 5th April 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald (dec'd). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Jen & Rod Mitchell and Paul & Wendy. Dearly loved grandma of Brett & Carly MItchell and Kate & Reece McIntosh. Survived by her loving sister Eileen Diviny. Aged 89 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
'Reunited with her loving husband Ron.'
'God has you in his keeping,
we have you in our hearts'
A private Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Veronica Matthews will be held.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 11, 2020