Porter Vicki Joan Passed away peacefully on 25.12.2019. Late of Wagga Wagga. Much loved wife of Tony and loving daughter of John and Joan (dec) Hale. Loving mother of Benjamin, Justin and Zachary and sister to Geoffrey and Scott. Loved grandmother to all her grandchildren. Aged 58 years. In God's Care Relatives and friends of the late Vicki Porter are respectfully informed that a Thanksgiving Service will be held in the Anglican Church, Temora commencing at 10.00 am on Friday, January 3, 2020 followed by interment in Temora Lawn Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations to Temora Can Assist. TEMORA & DISTRICT FUNERAL SERVICE F.D.A. of N.S.W. 306 Hoskins Street, Temora. 02 69771332
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 31, 2019