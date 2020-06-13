|
MCLEOD Violet Ellen 16.11.1927 - 8.6.2020
Violet entered eternal life peacefully at the RSL Remembrance Village. Loved daughter of Victor and Rita McLeod (both dec'd). Much loved sister of Pauline, Audrey, Victor, Ronald, Valarie and Leo (all dec'd) and Marie and Grahame Andrea. All Violet's nieces and nephews will miss her but have happy memories.
The family rejoiced as they
welcomed Violet home.
Prayers for the Repose of Violet's Soul will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 16th June 2020. To have your condolences recorded in the family Memorial Book, please call Bance Funeral Services 6925 4444 or email [email protected]
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 13, 2020