Walter James "Jim" HANDLEY

Walter James "Jim" HANDLEY Notice
HANDLEY Walter James "Jim" 18/01/1923 - 23/12/2019

Late of Blakeney Lodge, Murray Glen Village, Tumut and formerly of Gundagai Road, Junee.

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Blakeney Lodge on Monday morning 23rd

December, 2019. Aged 96 years 11 months and 5 days. Cherished Husband of Robin (Dec), adored and much loved father of Susan, Michael and Fiona.

Treasured Grandpa of Lachlan, Bethany and Sam, Taylah and Samara, Madisyn and Darren, and

Shaun. Proud Great Grandpa to Adeline and Ellis Milligan, Kaleb and Abigail Honeman.

Special 'Big Jim' to Luke and Maggie, Brooke and Daniel, Kooper, Oliver and Isabelle.

Jim will be sadly missed by his family and friends.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Jim will be held at All Saints' Anglican Church, River Street, Tumut on Tuesday, 7th January, 2020 commencing at 10.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted at the church on behlaf of the Blakeney Lodge Auxiliary.



For those attending you are encouraged to wear something blue in Jim's honour.



Following the serivce a private Cremation will take place.







~ Rest in Peace ~



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 4, 2020
