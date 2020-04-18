|
|
HEALY Wayne John 'Coxy'
Passed away suddenly at Lockhart on Saturday 4th April 2020 aged 60. Dearly loved husband of Colleen. Proud and loving father of Dalton, Tenille and Jarrod. Poppy Wayne to Lillie and Jaxon.
'Wayne will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.'
A Service of Thanksgiving for Wayne's life will be held on Monday 20th April 2020 at 11am. The service will be able to be viewed via livestream link:
www.thestreamingguys.com.au/production/wayne-john-healy/
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 18, 2020