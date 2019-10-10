Home

Wayne Thomas ANNETTS


1956 - 2019
Wayne Thomas ANNETTS Notice
ANNETTS Wayne Thomas Of Tumut passed away peacefully at the Tumut District Hospital on Sunday, 6th October 2019. Loved husband of Karen. Adored father of Nicole (dec'd), Megan and Salena. He will be cherished by his grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Aged 62 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Wayne Annetts will be held in All Saints Anglican Church, River Street Tumut on Friday 11th October 2019 commencing at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of CanAssist Tumut will be accepted at the Church. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.







~Rest in Peace ~



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 10, 2019
