Cummins Wayne Thomas 17/6/49 - 22/4/20 Passed away at the Pindara Private Hospital - Gold Coast. Beloved husband of Sue (nee Webster), Son of Norman Cummins (dec) and Beryl Cummins (nee French), Loved father and father-in law of Rachel and Leigh Hicks. Devoted grandfather to Jasmine. Brother to Sandra Willis and Vicki Guiton. Fond Uncle and Great Uncle to his nieces and nephews. RIP big brother you will never be forgotten. Privately cremated in QLD.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020