Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
William Douglas MITCHELL


1938 - 2020
William Douglas MITCHELL Notice
MITCHELL William Douglas 'Bill'

11.3.1938 - 18.2.2020

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, 18th February 2020 at Calvary Riverina Hospital, Wagga Wagga. Aged 81 years. Beloved husband of Ann. Loving father and father-in-law of Glenn & Tanya, Julie Mitchell, Tracey Shipsey, Michael & Margo McLachlan, Julie & Wayne Rafter and Andrew & Lee McLachlan. Cherished and proud granddad of his 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John & Jean and Valerie & Morrie Miles. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



A Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for Bill Mitchell's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, 25th February 2020, commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of the Heart Foundation will be accepted at the Chapel.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2020
