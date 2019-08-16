|
DEMPSEY William Henry (Bill) NX 114758
Passed away at Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 13th August 2019. Dearly loved husband of Enid (dec'd). Loved father Mary-Noelle (dec'd) and Phillip Harris, Robert (dec'd) and Judy (dec'd) and Leeann Stubbs, Brendan (dec'd) and Bernadette Stubbs, Elizabeth and Douglas Mills, and Gerald Dempsey (dec'd). Adored grandfather and great-grandfather. Dearly loved brother of Frank Dempsey. Much loved uncle and second dad to Margo, Trevor, Ian and their families.
In his 99th year.
Prayers for the Repose of the Soul will be held on Tuesday 20th August 2019 in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert commencing at 11.30am. Relatives, friends and ex-service personnel are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 16, 2019