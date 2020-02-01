Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Humula Cemetery
Possum Plain Road
Humula
Nicholls, William Henry "Bill" Of Humula, passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Wednesday, 29th January 2020. Loved husband of Betty. Adored father, grandfather, great-grandfather. Will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Aged 91 years. A Graveside Service for the Life of Bill will be held at Humula Cemetery, Possum Plain Road, Humula on Tuesday, 4th February 2020 commencing at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of the heart foundation and the bushfire relief fund will be accepted at the service. ~ Rest In Peace ~ 3 Albury Street, TUMBARUMBA NSW 2653 (02) 6948 2195 all hours



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 1, 2020
