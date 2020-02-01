|
Nicholls, William Henry "Bill" Of Humula, passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Wednesday, 29th January 2020. Loved husband of Betty. Adored father, grandfather, great-grandfather. Will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Aged 91 years. A Graveside Service for the Life of Bill will be held at Humula Cemetery, Possum Plain Road, Humula on Tuesday, 4th February 2020 commencing at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of the heart foundation and the bushfire relief fund will be accepted at the service. ~ Rest In Peace ~ 3 Albury Street, TUMBARUMBA NSW 2653 (02) 6948 2195 all hours
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 1, 2020