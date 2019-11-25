|
WALKER William Henry 'Bill'
Passed away after a short illness on Saturday 23rd November 2019. Dearly loved husband of Jan. Loving father of Tracy, and Liza and fond father in-law of Raymond. Adored Pop of Amanda, David and Chanelle, Christopher and Jo, Zach, and Brady. Loving Pop Pop of Indie and Olive. Loved brother of Ernie. Loved cousin of Barbara, Lou (dec'd), Ron, and Kevin. Loved brother in-law of Barry. Aged 82 years.
'Go Cats'
A Service Honouring Bill's Life will be held in the Karinya Room, Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Ave, Wagga Wagga on Monday 2nd December 2019 commencing at 11.00am. The cortege will then proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 25, 2019