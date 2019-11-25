Home

John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
William Henry WALKER


1936 - 2019
William Henry WALKER Notice
WALKER William Henry 'Bill'



Passed away after a short illness on Saturday 23rd November 2019. Dearly loved husband of Jan. Loving father of Tracy, and Liza and fond father in-law of Raymond. Adored Pop of Amanda, David and Chanelle, Christopher and Jo, Zach, and Brady. Loving Pop Pop of Indie and Olive. Loved brother of Ernie. Loved cousin of Barbara, Lou (dec'd), Ron, and Kevin. Loved brother in-law of Barry. Aged 82 years.



'Go Cats'



A Service Honouring Bill's Life will be held in the Karinya Room, Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Ave, Wagga Wagga on Monday 2nd December 2019 commencing at 11.00am. The cortege will then proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 25, 2019
