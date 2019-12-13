Home

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St John's Anglican Church
Wagga Wagga
William John (Bill) ABIGAIL


1941 - 2019
William John (Bill) ABIGAIL Notice
ABIGAIL William John (Bill) It is with sadness that Bill passed away at Loreto Home of Compassion with his family beside him, on Tuesday 10th December 2019. Dear husband of Helen. Loving father and father-in-law of Cathy and Andrew Toole, and Michael and Sally-Jane. Devoted Poppy of Amy and Harry, Sophie, Harry; Lachlan, Claire and Will. Loved brother-in-law of Jenny and John, and Shirl and Ken. Much loved by his many nieces and nephews and their families. Aged 78 years.



'One brief moment and all will be

as it was before. How we shall laugh at

the trouble of parting when we meet again...'



A Service to Honour Bill's life will be held in St John's Anglican Church, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 17th December 2019 commencing at 11am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



A private burial will follow.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 13, 2019
