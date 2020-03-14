Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:30 AM
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
William John CAMPBELL


1923 - 2020
William John CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL William John BILL

VX254950

Passed away peacefully at The Haven, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 13th March 2020. Aged 96 years. Formerly of Holbrook. Beloved husband of Janet. Proud father and father-in-law of Peter & Lynne, Marion, Jenny & Graeme, Sally and Sue & Tim. Enthusiastic Pa to his 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



A service to celebrate Bill Campbell's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday, 19th March 2020 commencing at 11:30am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2020
