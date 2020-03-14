|
|
CAMPBELL William John BILL
Passed away peacefully at The Haven, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 13th March 2020. Aged 96 years. Formerly of Holbrook. Beloved husband of Janet. Proud father and father-in-law of Peter & Lynne, Marion, Jenny & Graeme, Sally and Sue & Tim. Enthusiastic Pa to his 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A service to celebrate Bill Campbell's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday, 19th March 2020 commencing at 11:30am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2020