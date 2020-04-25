|
|
Spackman William John The death has occurred of Mr William John Spackman known as Bill. Passed away suddenly on 14th April 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Sue. Devoted father and father in law of John & Lisa, Scott & Donna, David & Sharon, Kellie & Randall, and Paul & Julia. Cherished Pop of Larissa, Harry, Jessica, Olivia, Billy, Jake, Hannah, Charlie, Sarah, Rylee, Jorja, Oliver, Thomas, Juliet, and Lara. Sadly missed by extended family, many friends and his adored dog Roadie. Late of Scott Street, Harden. Aged 72 Years Rest in Peace Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, a private service to celebrate Bill's life will be held in the Harden Lawn Cemetery. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young NSW Phone: 6382 5217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 25, 2020