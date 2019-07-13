Home

Maurice R Moroney & Co Funeral Directors
12 Belmore Street
Junee, New South Wales 2663
02 6924 3068
William Ray ARMOUR

William Ray ARMOUR Notice
ARMOUR (Bill) William Ray Of Junee; passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday 10th July 2019. Beloved husband of June and dearly loved father and father in law of Karen, Christine and Peter, Paul and Joanne, Jenny and Mick. Predeceased by Betty and Bob, survived by his sister Lynette. Cherished Pop of Peta, Renee, Justin, Erin, Cassie and Ray and their partners. Poppy Bill to his great grandchildren Amy and Matilda.



Aged 89 years

At Rest



The relatives and friends of the late Mr William (Bill) Ray Armour are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Thursday 18th July 2019. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Junee Lawn Cemetery commencing at 12.00 noon.



In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Bill please consider a donation to Junee Can Assist. Donations can be left at the Service



Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 13, 2019
