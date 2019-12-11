Home

Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Marrar Cemetery
Junee Coolamon Road
Marrar
Wilma June HODGE


1927 - 2019
HODGE (Campbell) Wilma June Passed away peacefully in The Aitken-Logan Wing of Allawah Lodge, Coolamon on Saturday, 7th December 2019. Beloved wife of Nook (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Leslie (dec'd), Susan & Stephen Kovacs. Cherished little-nan of Jason, Simone, Benita, Lesley-Jane, Chelsea, Amity and Somer. Treasured little-great-nan and little-great-great-nan of her many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Aged 92 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A Service to Celebrate Wilma Hodge's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 13th December 2019 commencing at 10:30am. Following the Service of Celebration for Wilma's life the funeral cortege will proceed to the Marrar Cemetery, Junee Coolamon Road, Marrar commencing at 1:30pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of The Aitken Logan Wing will be accepted at the Chapel.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 11, 2019
